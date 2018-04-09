Chadwick Boseman Plays Black Jeopardy As T’Challa, Makes More History

It’s official—T’Challa has got the Midas touch (Infinity Gauntlet be damned!). This past Saturday (April 7) the star of the record-breaking film Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, stopped by New York City to host Saturday Night Live and not only did he help create a comedy sketch for the ages as the Wakandan King, but his presence also helped SNL score a 4.5 Live+same day rating high for the episode (though having Cardi B on the ticket surely didn’t hurt either).

Participating as T’Challa on Black Jeopardy where the answers are to be told in the form of the most ratchetest question, T’Challa’s honorable and civilized responses to the game show’s trivia were belly aching funny.

Suggesting that the reason anyone would put their grandmother’s name on the cable bill would be to “honor her as the foundation of the family” as opposed to avoid messing up their own credit is an example of just how Wakandan and American culture hilariously differ.

After a few more morally just responses, T’Challa got the hang of the game when asked how he’d respond if “Karen Brings Her Potato Salad To Your Cookout.”

“It is noble that she would volunteer to cook for everyone and although I have never had potato salad, I sense that this white woman does not season her food. And if she does it is only with a tiny bit of salt and no paprika, and she will probably add something unnecessary like raisins. So something tells me that I should say ‘Aw hell nah, Karen! Keep your bland-ass potato salad to yourself!”

And a classic is born.

After celebrating his answer with a Coming To America reference, “In the face!” Keenan Thompson (who brilliantly helped sell the sketch with his facial expressions and reluctantly agreeing with the civilized answers given by Boseman) ended things with one last zinger for the colonizers.

“Oh, well, the sound of white people shopping nearby for real estate means that the fun is over.”

Bravo.

Check out the skit below and let us know if you loved this or nah.

Photo: SNL