Cardi B Details Butt Shots In ‘GQ’ Interview, Talks Bloods Gang Affiliation

Cardi B is easily the hottest rapper in the game. Such perks from that status include interviews GQ in its May 2018 issue, and the Bronx rapper always delivers quotables.

Speaking to the mag, she candidly discussed getting butt shots.

“All right, here’s the thing,” begins Cardi B when I ask how her body came to be. “When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body—if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my ass.”

Cardi B, as we know her, took shape about four years ago, when she was already a few years into her stripping career. Though she did not know it at the time, the aforementioned investments in her silhouette would prove the boost that would enable her to scale her first level of fame.

She wanted fat for her ass because (1) her boyfriend had recently cheated on her with a woman who, per Cardi, “had a fat, big ass” and (2) she’d observed that her colleagues with big asses made more money than she did stripping, regardless of dancing technique.

Cardi claimed her ass from the universe in a basement apartment in Queens, where, for $800, a woman injected her buttocks with filler. “They don’t numb your ass with anything,” she says. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

Pays the cost to be the boss?

Cardi also got in-depth about joining the Bloods gang as a teen.