Cardi B Details Butt Shots In ‘GQ’ Interview, Talks Bloods Gang Affiliation

Cardi B is easily the hottest rapper in the game. Such perks from that status include interviews GQ in its May 2018 issue, and the Bronx rapper always delivers quotables.
Speaking to the mag, she candidly discussed getting butt shots.
“All right, here’s the thing,” begins Cardi B when I ask how her body came to be. “When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body—if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my ass.”
Cardi B, as we know her, took shape about four years ago, when she was already a few years into her stripping career. Though she did not know it at the time, the aforementioned investments in her silhouette would prove the boost that would enable her to scale her first level of fame.
She wanted fat for her ass because (1) her boyfriend had recently cheated on her with a woman who, per Cardi, “had a fat, big ass” and (2) she’d observed that her colleagues with big asses made more money than she did stripping, regardless of dancing technique.
Cardi claimed her ass from the universe in a basement apartment in Queens, where, for $800, a woman injected her buttocks with filler. “They don’t numb your ass with anything,” she says. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”
Cardi also got in-depth about joining the Bloods gang as a teen.
“Here’s the thing,” begins Cardi. “I never really wanted to talk about that, because I always wanted a music deal. I always want to keep my endorsements. When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of”—agonizing, cliff-diver pause—”Bloods. I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that—it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave. Stripping,” which Cardi began at 19, “changed my life. When I was a stripper, I didn’t give a fuck about gangs, because I was so focused on making money.
“One thing I could say,” she continues, “you could ask any gang member: Being in a gang don’t make you not one dollar. And I know for a fact every gang member, he asking himself, ‘Why did I turn this?’ Sometimes it’s almost like a fraternity, a sorority. Sometimes it’s like that. And sometimes I see people that’s in the same gang kill each other. So sometimes there is no loyalty. Sometimes you gotta do certain things to get higher, to get higher and higher. You’re doing all of that and you not making money off of it. That’s why I don’t talk about it much. Because I wouldn’t want a young person, a young girl, to think it’s okay to join it.
She had much more to say. Peep the full interview on GQright here. We’re not to keen on the writer’s tone on this one, though. You’ll see.
The May 2018 issue of GQ hits newsstands on April 17.
