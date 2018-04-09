Topless Woman Who Ran At Bill Cosby Outside Courthouse Appeared On ‘The Cosby Show’

A topless woman who ran at Bill Cosby as he was leaving a Pennsylvania courtroom was arrested for the act. It has come out that the woman was a former actress who appeared on The Cosby Show, and has made it her mission to call out the entertainer for the numerous sexual abuse allegations he’s facing.

Page Six reports:

Nicolle Rochelle had the words “Women’s Lives Matter” scrawled in red on her body when she hurtled over a barricade around 8:35 a.m. and ran toward the disgraced comedian, her right fist in the air, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

She was grabbed by sheriff’s deputies after coming within feet of Cosby, who was on the arm of his publicist Andrew Wyatt.

Rochelle, 38, was arrested and charged with summary disorderly conduct. She also had on her body the first names of some of Cosby’s alleged victims, including Andrea Constand, whom the 80-year-old funnyman is accused of drugging and molesting in 2004.

Cosby was at the courthouse for the retrial of a sexual assault involving accuser Andrea Constand. The outlet added that Rochelle, 38, will most likely not face charges but could pay fines.

—

Photo: Getty