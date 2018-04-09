Rick Ross Gifts Daughter New Bentley For Sweet 16 [Photos]

Rick Ross didn’t spare any expenses in celebrating his daughter’s recent coming of age party. He bought her a luxury SUV as one of her presents.

This weekend Renzel did it big for his princess. Toie Roberts celebrated her sixteen birthday in luxury at the Versace Mansion in South Beach with friends, family and celebrities including DJ Khaled and A-Boogie.

The event’s biggest moment is when Rozay gifted her a Bentley Bentayga. All of the festivities were captured by MTV’s Sweet 16 show.

Ross personally took to social media to personally thank all who helped execute his lavish vision for her special day.

The celebration was originally scheduled on March 17 but was postponed due to Ross’ recent health scare. More footage of the party on the following pages.

Photo: WENN.com

