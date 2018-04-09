Usain Bolt’s Boo Kasi Bennett Had The Guns Out For Jamaica Carnival [PHOTOS]

Just when folks thought that retired speedster Usain Bolt and girlfriend Kasi Bennett were on the outs, a racy photo has surfaced that will serve as your reminder that things are still good. Ms. Bennett showed off the outfit she wore “pon de road” for Jamaica Carnival and tagged her boo in the photo in a spot that lets the thirsty know she’s happily taken.

It was looking shaky as just days ago, Bolt was seen dancing up hard on model Zahra Elise, who was also at this year’s Jamaica Carnival. While Bennett has apparently forgiven such trespasses in the past, it wasn’t much of a shock to see she tagged her man’s name right under her bustline in the revealing, low-cut outfit she wore to play mas in for the carnival.

Her name’s Bennett, and we ain’t in it, so let’s cut to the chase and welcome back the lovely fashionista and Usain Bolt’s better half, Kasi Bennett. Check out the rest of our Baes & Baddies here.

A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) on Apr 8, 2018 at 12:10pm PDT

A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:52pm PST

HER 💛 A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) on Jan 6, 2018 at 5:16pm PST

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »