Petty King: LeBron James Trolled The Hell Out Of The Knicks

LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of this generation. He may also be its pettiest—no shots.

King James trolled the hell out of the New York Knicks last night (April 9) via his choice in kicks. The NBA superstar was rocking his signature Nike LeBron 15’s in a new black and red colorway that also featured the words “I’m King” across its heels.

The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Knicks, forward Enes Kanter tried to slander the King. Back in November, he took issue with James calling himself the King of New York, and even added, “What do you call yourself? King, Queen, Princess. Whatever you are. We’re going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us”—after the Knicks took a 104-101 loss

Yesterday, Kanter got a DNP thanks to injury, while LeBron dropped a cool 26 and the Cavs handed the Knicks another L (123-109). Also, after 15 seasons, Bron’s still got his bunnies.

King sh*t.

Photo: Getty