Hood Family Feud: Tommie’s Relationship With Family Goes Left & Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

A new week more drama in the world of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Last night’s episode seemed to focus on the families of their cast members and the drama they are going through. There were some sad moments but the episode was as outrageous as it could possibly be.
The episode opens up with Shooter, who is still dealing with the tragic death of his 21-year-old son and some of the male cast members are rallying behind him. Shooter appreciated his soon to be ex-wife being there for him at the funeral but after that, she is nowhere to be found. Shooter feels betrayed that Sierra is not here for him in his time of emotional need, Twitter is of course confused because he did cheat on her.
Why should she go the extra mile for a husband that was having a field day at her salon?
Men like Shooter are the reason why a song like “Nice For What” by Drake even exists. We understand that he is grieving but he is also being ridiculous when it comes to Sierra. He should be happy she even showed up to the televised funeral in the first place.
