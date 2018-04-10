Hood Family Feud: Tommie’s Relationship With Family Goes Left & Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

A new week more drama in the world of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Last night’s episode seemed to focus on the families of their cast members and the drama they are going through. There were some sad moments but the episode was as outrageous as it could possibly be.

The episode opens up with Shooter, who is still dealing with the tragic death of his 21-year-old son and some of the male cast members are rallying behind him. Shooter appreciated his soon to be ex-wife being there for him at the funeral but after that, she is nowhere to be found. Shooter feels betrayed that Sierra is not here for him in his time of emotional need, Twitter is of course confused because he did cheat on her.

Why should she go the extra mile for a husband that was having a field day at her salon?

– Man Shooter stfu you had a baby on her . She came to the funeral and that was enough , BYE 🙄 #LHHATL — Î M Å N 🍓💦 (@_TRACKem_down) April 10, 2018

Men expect so much from women but are never ready to reciprocate those expectations #LHHATL — Gwendolyn Johnson (@babiedoll06) April 10, 2018

Sierra went to the funeral, hugged and pat her lying, cheating, selfish, embarrassing, trifling husband on the back to comfort him, AND paid for his son’s repast. WHAT MORE DO YALL WANT??? #LHHATL — Kasia Hayes (@2Ks_hayes) April 10, 2018

Sierra paid her respects and checked on Shooter but she has another man now…no need in losing him over a nigga that didn't gaf about losing her 🤷 #LHHATL — Fartier Chardi (@chayakadino) April 10, 2018

So cuz sierra hasn't been there for shooter she's a bad wife? Shooter was using HER money to pay off his mistress, possibly got 2 kids while they were married, but she's the bad person??? FOH!!!!! #LHHATL — иιτα cαиdαce 🤘🏾🦄💕👑 (@NitaCandace) April 10, 2018

Shooter how are you mad at Sierra when you cheated on her? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/vTGv6QyswP — B E A N Z | Wakanda’s Favorite 📸 (@PhotosByBeanz) April 10, 2018

Men like Shooter are the reason why a song like “Nice For What” by Drake even exists. We understand that he is grieving but he is also being ridiculous when it comes to Sierra. He should be happy she even showed up to the televised funeral in the first place.

