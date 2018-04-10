Stabby Ray Lewis Speaks On Odell Beckham Jr.’s Connection To God, Gets Flambéed On Twitter

For whatever reason, Ray Lewis made an observation on the troubles of Odell Beckham Jr. and equated the football star’s troubles with the assumption OBJ has a lost his connection with God. Considering Lewis has a questionable past of his own, folks on Twitter gave the former Baltimore Ravens great the business to the point he became a trending topic.

While sitting down with FS1’s Colin Cowherd for his The Herd program, Lewis offered his view of why Beckham might have been the center of trade rumors and why teams are afraid to touch him considering recent events.

“When there’s no God, there’s chaos,” Lewis said seriously. “Odell has removed God from his life. This is a kid who grew up under the covenant of who God really is.”

A recent video of Beckham surfaced showing him with what appeared to be a marijuana joint alongside a woman on a bed who had some unspecified white powder on a table. But prior to that, Beckham has fallen out of favor with the New York Giants for antics on and off the field, which may have prompted Lewis’ observation.

Sportswriters and fans on Twitter were miffed that Lewis would inject morality into the discussion regarding Beckham and called to question the Hall of Fame linebacker’s own issues with the law and his own infamous temper.

We’ve collected some of the reactions, along with the video, below and on the following pages. Go to the 7:50 mark of the video to see Lewis’ commenting on OBJ.

Ray Lewis had some crazy strong words about OBJ just now. He just said “OBJ has removed God from his life, that’s why it’s so chaotic with him.” That’s wild man. — Cody Stewart (@_CodyStewart) April 9, 2018

I don't know what OBJ's relationship with God is, but I know for damn sure that Ray Lewis doesn't know, and that it's not his place to say on television. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) April 9, 2018

Ray Lewis was charged with obstruction of justice.

Admitted to lying to police. Anyone with a brain knows he did more than that. Odell Beckham never arrested. But OK. https://t.co/bkFATwieQl — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 9, 2018

Ray Lewis continues to be an insult to the good people who don't use religion as both a mask and ammo. — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) April 9, 2018

