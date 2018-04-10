DJ Khaled In Hot Water For Reckless Alcohol Themed Social Media Posts

Everyone’s favorite hype man might be in trouble for illegally hawking liquor brands. DJ Khaled suggested to his followers that they pair alcohol with their breakfast and it went all bad.

Last weekend, the We The Best Music founder posted several booze heavy videos to his Snapchat account. In one video he was seen pouring Ciroc Vodka and Belaire in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. This did not sit well with the Federal Trade Commision.

By not fully disclosing he is a paid pitch person by both spirits brands Khaled broke the law and Snapchat’s policy in where it forbids alcohol advertisements targeting teens.

Watch dog group Truth In Advertising (TINA.org) has also investigated the DJ for the last 10 months. “There is every reason to believe that at least a substantial minority of Khaled’s followers are under age 21″.

He quickly took some of the videos down and added #ad to those that he kept in order to avoid any further legal action.

Via Page Six

@officialbelaire secured #AD A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Mar 15, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

Photo: WENN.com