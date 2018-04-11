‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Has Made More Money Than Any Game, Film or Book

GTA V has done something not even Mario could accomplish in its long history. Rockstar Studios popular game franchise Grand Theft Auto’s fifth installment has brought in a ridiculous amount of cash putting it in a class all by itself.

According to Industry analyst Doug Creutz, Grand Theft Auto V has made more money than any form of media. Since it’s 2013 release the game has brought in $6 billion in revenue and has moved over 90 million units.

Cruetz told MarketWatch that game made more loot than blockbuster movie franchises like Star Wars and Gone With The Wind which brought in $3 billion when it was in theaters. Cruetz also pointed out that even with home entertainment sales which he estimates are about $1 billion they still don’t even come close to GTA V.

Grand Theft Auto V is still moving units and at the end of last year has sold 85 million copies. It even still manages to land on NPD’s monthly list of best selling games. In the UK the game lived in the top 10 for months on their charts and is still flourishing across the pond ’til this day.

Some other factors that could also be playing a major role in the games successful run, its re-release on current consoles Xbox One and PlayStation 4 back in November 2014. PC gamers finally got their version of the game in April 2015. We can’t also forget that Rockstar is currently dropping updates to it’s popular GTA Online mode that has kept players engaged and inviting others to join in on the heists and mayhem.

They do state there are no single player updates on the way but that can change.

It’s safe to assume there won’t be another Grand Theft Auto game anytime soon at this rate and that is completely understandable. Can Rockstar duplicate this success is another question?

Cruetz doesn’t think it’s likely stating “I think it’s a wild outlier. That’s not to say Rockstar won’t have other big hits—it may—but another GTA 5 isn’t likely. Michael Jackson had a lot of hit albums but he only had one Thriller.”

You think Black Panther can top this record?

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty