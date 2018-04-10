Butt-Hurt Donald Trump Calls FBI Raid On His Lawyer’s Office “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!”

With every passing day that the special counsel investigates his past and present business dealings, Donald Trump continues to publicly come apart at the seams. Robert Mueller is pulling on the various loose threads left behind by Donald Trump and his criminal cronies, allegedly, one by one.

Yesterday’s FBI raids of Michael Cohen’s home, office, and hotel room left Donald especially vexed since it’s a good bet that his numero uno lawyer had all kinds of incriminating evidence stashed in one of those places if not all of them. Again, allegedly.

This morning the Russian Manchurian candidate got in his guilty feelings and took to Twitter to once again claim that authorities are conducting “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!” after falsely stating that “Attorney-client privilege is dead!”

Attorney–client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

Unfortunately for the Donald, attorney-client privilege doesn’t cover a client’s communication with their attorney with the intentions of committing and/or covering up a crime and/or fraud. Things that Trump’s been supposedly and blatantly doing since he took office and fired FBI director James Comey for investigating the Trump campaign’s alleged connections to Russia.

While Donald Trump continues his war on the American institutions that keep this country safe and hold big -ime criminals accountable for their actions, it’s worth noting that the current FBI director, Christopher Wray, is a handpicked Trump appointee as is the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, who gave the raids the greenlight. In other words, Donald Trump messed around and accidentally hired people who are loyal to their job descriptions and not to their boss.

Now the question is how long before Donald Trump attempts to fire everyone under the sun in order to keep himself and those closest to him from seeing the inside of a jail cell?

