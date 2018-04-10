Cardi B Clowns Donald Trump In Her First Night As Co-Host of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Just a few nights after debuting her baby bump on Saturday Night Live (April 9) Cardi B made her highly anticipated debut as co-host on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and just like her SNL performance, she did not disappoint.

Almost immediately after taking the stage the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and late night talk show host began roasting embattled “president” Donald Trump with a segment called “What Is Up With That Coat?” Clowning Trump for rocking a coat that made him look like badly tied sausage, the two went in with their jokes with Cardi ultimately asking, “What is up with that coat? It looks like they put butt implants on the wrong side!” That coat did highlight Donald Trump love handles something bright.

Later on the two engaged in a game called “Box of Lies” in which the two would choose random boxes, tell each other what’s in it and try to guess if they’re being honest or not. While it wasn’t the most interesting game in the world, Cardi did salvage the moment with her “p*ssy balls” comment.

Check it out below and let us know if her already gold debut album Invasion of Privacy lived up to the hype.