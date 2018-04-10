Singer Sabrina Claudio Was Very Racist On Old Twitter Profile, Gets Dragged [Photos]

Nothing is ever erased on the internet. Sabrina Claudio learned this the hard way when some of her old tweets came back to bite her.

Back in the day the “Unravel Me” singer reportedly used a Twitter account @ODamnYourUgly where she made some very distasteful commentary about Black and Hispanic women including ““it must suck to be a black girl with no booty.” She also used the dreaded N-word quite frequently.

Claudio deleted the inflammatory posts but still got cooked online for her recklessness.

For all of those who are wondering what she said since it's been deleted pic.twitter.com/vlL9eT14hV — 🦋🖤 (@forniaa) April 9, 2018

After staying silent she finally issued an apology earlier today. “I am deeply sorry for the insensitive words I’ve used,” she wrote on Twitter. “Some of the things you are seeing are true while others aren’t.”

While she did not elaborate on which comments were correct it should be noted that the account was still in use up to 2017. Considering that Claudio is half Cuban and half Puerto Rican she should have known better.

