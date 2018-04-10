Chance The Rapper Will Deliver 2018 Commencement Speech For Dillard University

Dillard University in New Orleans has booked Chance The Rapper to deliver this year’s commencement speech.

The Grammy Award-winning artist continues to push the envelope with his faith, service, and music.

Dillard University President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough spoke highly of the Chicago artist stating, “I thought he made for a great commencement speaker because of his spirit of being entrepreneurial and authentic. But his civic engagement, including encouraging people to vote and willingness to speak out on issues, like his recent opposition to a Heineken ad, are just as paramount.”

This comes as a win for the university and the president as Kimbrough has been working for the past two years to bring Chance The Rapper to the campus. The 24-year old artist has shown his dedication to being a man of the people by speaking up against gun violence, poverty, and most recently shared his opposition to Heineken’s controversial advertisement.

We look forward to hearing the message Chano shares with the graduates of Dillard.

—

Photo: Getty