Black Milk Announces ‘FEVER’ World Tour With Nat Turner

Black Milk has emerged as one of the premier artists of his era, showing dexterity both as a producer and lyricist over the course of several projects. In support of his seventh studio album FEVER, the Detroit native is embarking on a world tour due to kick off next month.

Black Milk, born Curtis Cross, first broke onto the scene with his debut album, Sound Of The City. Since then, Black’s sound has matured into something that resembles jazz with live instrumentation and the sounds of his backing band, Nat Turner, providing many of the soundscapes he was commanded electronically. Still, the grit of boom-bap Hip-Hop exists in his music, although the subject matter reflects the thoughts of a man approaching his mid-30’s gracefully.

The FEVER tour will kick off on May 12 in Milan, Italy and the entire month will see Black and the band in various locales across Europe before they touch down in the United States on June 13 in San Diego to begin the stateside leg of the jaunt. As of this writing, the tour is set to run all the way until the end of June.

