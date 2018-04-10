Home > News

This ‘The First Purge’ Trailer Is Crazy, Will Van Jones Catch The Fade? [VIDEO]

There is no reason to trust anyone "Purge."

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

The First Purge Van Jones

The First Purge hits theaters on July 4, and by the look of this trailer, it’s going to be crazy. Appearing a bit too possible for comfort, the film is a prequel to the previous titles, including 2015’s The Purge: Election Year.

What are the shady powers that be up to?

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community.  But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

Yeah, what could possibly go wrong? #sarcasm

However, it looks like homie from Insecure (actor Y’lan Noel) has combat training and is ready to set it off on unsuspecting soldiers who think ish is going to be sweet in the hood. Also, will Van Jones survive?

We’re in. Watch the trailer below.

