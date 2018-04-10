Nicki Minaj Drops New Thirst Trap, 2 New Singles On Thursday

Nicki Minaj has re-appeared, dropping a pair of photos—one particularly thirst trappy—on social media. Naturally, this means she will be dropping a new single, or two, this week.
The Queens rapper dropped a pair of posts that look like album single artwork.
This first: #BarbieTingz 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.
The second:#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.
Expect the latter to elicit talk of culture vulture-ing, unless Nicki has some Asian in her heritage. We’re really not pressed to find out so do let us know if that’s the case in comments.
When’s the new album dropping, though?
—
Photo: Nicki Minaj
