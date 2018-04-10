Home > News

Nicki Minaj Drops New Thirst Trap, 2 New Singles On Thursday

Nicki Minaj back.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj

Source: Michael Wright-WENN / WENN

Nicki Minaj has re-appeared, dropping a pair of photos—one particularly thirst trappy—on social media. Naturally, this means she will be dropping a new single, or two, this week. 

The Queens rapper dropped a pair of posts that look like album single artwork.

This first: #BarbieTingz 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.

#BarbieTingz 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

The second:#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.

#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Expect the latter to elicit talk of culture vulture-ing, unless Nicki has some Asian in her heritage. We’re really not pressed to find out so do let us know if that’s the case in comments.

When’s the new album dropping, though?

Photo: Nicki Minaj

 

nicki minaj

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE