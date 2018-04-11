N.O.R.E. ft. Pharrell “Uno Mas,” Ne-Yo, Hebe Rexha & Stefflon Don “Push Back” & More | Daily Visuals 4.10.18

Back in 1998 hardcore Hip-Hop rapper Noreaga scored his first huge commercial hit in “What What” thanks to some spiffy production courtesy of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

20 years later one half of CNN once again links up with one half of Neptunes for “Uno Mas” which showcases some of the “Superthug”’s fancy footwork and we ain’t talking about his square up game. Nore’s out here cutting up rugs instead of cutting up faces. How times have changed.

While on the subject of cutting rugs, Ne-Yo shows that he hasn’t lost a step in his Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don collabo clip to “Push Back.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Esco featuring Future, Rich The Kid and Young Thug, Janelle Monae, and more.

N.O.R.E. FT. PHARRELL WILLIAMS – “UNO MAS”

NE-YO, BEBE REXHA & STEFFLON DON – “PUSH BACK”

DJ ESCO FT. FUTURE, RICH THE KID & YOUNG THUG – “XOTIC”

JANELLE MONAE – “PYNK”

PHRESHER FT. DEREZ DESHON & PHILTHY RICH – “TEAMWORK”

MR COMPLEX – “GOTTA GET HOME”

B.E.N.N.Y THE BUTCHER & 38 SPESH – “THRUWAY MUSIC”

SYLVAN LACUE FT. BJRNCK – “EMPATHY”

FAT NICK – “WTF”