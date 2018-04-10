Home > News

10 Things We Learned From Cardi B on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Cardi B entertains as always on The Breakfast Club

Written By O

Posted 33 mins ago
Source: MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi B’s on top of the world right now. After dropping her highly anticipated debut album Invasion of Privacy last week and immediately going gold, the Bronx born rapper revealed that she’s got a bun in the oven and even co-hosted The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Today the hottest rapper in the game stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk with the morning three amigos about her pregnancy, the high price of fame, and why she won’t make her baby a social media celebrity.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Cardi B on The Breakfast Club.

Cardi B , hip hop news , The Breakfast Club , VIDEO

