Time Warp: Myspace Trending On Twitter In Wake Of Facebook Data Scandal

Remember Myspace, the social media precursor to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat? Well, it must be 2005 because Twitter users went back into a time warp to discuss the network, which had it trending this morning.

We couldn’t immediately determine why Myspace was trending but we suspect some of has to do with Mark Zuckerberg and his gigantic network facing media and congressional scrutiny over the hijacking of personal user data via a quiz enacted by Cambridge Analytica. After an opening hearing in Washington on Tuesday, Zuckerberg gamely faced tough questions about the reach of his network, and how it uses user data to grow its business.

Some might remember that Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp bought Myspace in 2005 and put serious cash behind it to beat out Facebook, which in the mid-2000’s was on the ascent to where it stands today. Today, Time, Inc. owns the network.

Twitter users of a certain age are reminiscing about the good old Myspace days via a #Myspace hashtag. Click here to follow along and add your own memory. See below and then hit the flip to see more discussion about the once-powerful social media network.

I have a great idea. Let's all dump #Facebook . We'll keep #myspace dead too, and we can just call up our friends when we want to know what they are up to in their lives. #WisdomWednesday — Onna Weber (@Onnawebbernets) April 11, 2018

To be real, I'd love to see #MySpace make a comeback. It would be nice to have some completion with all this Facebook and lack of privacy going around. — OhYaseen (@OhYaseen) April 11, 2018

Ayyyyye #Myspace is trending! If only I could remember my damn log in! I got some THROWBACKS on there! — ®⭕️©KY N⭕️ A$AP (@_ROCKZILLA) April 11, 2018

Right now good old Tom is regretting selling #MySpace

Footnote: Who's current owner is @TimeInc NOT Rupert Murdoch's @FoxMediaGroup #WednesdayWisdom hindsight is 20/20 — Julianna Rose Children's Foundation (@JRCFoundation) April 11, 2018

