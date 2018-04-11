Safaree Gunpoint Robbery Caught On Video, Was Wearing That Red Fur

The guys who robbed Safaree at gunpoint weren’t the sharpest thieves considering they got caught a couple of days later. Now it turns out that the jux was even caught on surveillance video.

It turns out Scaff Beezy got caught slippin’ in a parking garage.

Reports TMZ:

In the video — obtained by TMZ — you see Safaree next to his vehicle in a parking garage in a red fur coat, when 2 men who appear to be lying in wait run up on him and his friend with guns drawn.

The suspected robbers — Shawn Harewood and Jonathan Ricketts, who were captured by NYPD not long after the holdup — can be seen going through Safaree’s coat, presumably taking cash and valuables, before making him and his friend get facedown on the ground.

Once the perps flee the scene, Safaree and the other guy get up and take off in a mad dash.

Don’t even try to be funny, you would have been running for your life, too.

Guess they didn’t want Safaree’s bright red, fur coat, though. The reality star claims he was liberated of $183,000 in cash and jewelry.

To add salt to the wound, it turns out he personally knows one of the alleged assailants, Shawn Harewood.

Cold world. Peep the footage below.

—

Photo: Getty