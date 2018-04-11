Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Without a doubt, Mariah Carey has earned her place in music lore as a singer and entertainer, but her recent public appearances had her legion of fans wondering if there were deeper troubles. Carey sat down with PEOPLE to reveal she has been battling bipolar disorder and looks to be on her way back to a version of herself she’s happiest with.

Although she was first diagnosed in 2001 (when she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown), “I didn’t want to believe it,” the superstar singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE editor in chief Jess Cagle.

Carey says she finally sought treatment recently after “the hardest couple of years I’ve been through” — years of professional upheaval, an E! reality show and romantic drama.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she says. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

Congratulations to Mimi on getting the help she needs and deserves. And the revelation is sitting well with her adoring fans, as evidenced below and on the following pages.

mariah carey's honesty about finding medication & treatment is SO important in a world where ppl with mental illnesses are doubly stigmatized for taking meds. https://t.co/rGF8i7msy5 — maria yagoda (@mariayagoda) April 11, 2018

I'm glad @MariahCarey you have been brave to speak about your mental Health we Love and support you and understand you and appreciate through all this you have still given to us 💖💖💖 — I Am The Lucid Diva (@mimisparklesLYM) April 11, 2018

