Hackers Deface “Despacito,” Other Videos From Drake & More on YouTube

Viewers jamming to their favorite music videos yesterday morning got an unsuspecting surprise. Hackers managed to deface popular visuals shown on the video streaming platform.

YouTube has gotten the incidents under control since it was first reported, but the hackers were able to swap out thumbnails with their own featuring threatening gang images from a Netflix show and change show titles. One of the hackers in question took to their Twitter account to boast about it claiming they did it for fun and accomplished the feat just using a script.

@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script "youtube-change-title-video" and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube ❤ — Prosox (@ProsoxW3b) April 10, 2018

Videos that were affected by the hacking were Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s record-setting hit “Despacito” as well as clips from Drake and Taylor Swift. All came from VEVO accounts on YouTube. The incident brings to light what could be a serious issue for the streaming service. This incident was clearly a prank but the next time it could be even worse and have more of a malicious intent behind it. It also points to how easy it was for the hackers to even pull off such a feat under YouTube’s nose.

Vevo has since reached out to Engadget, confirming the breach and it’s intent to continue to look into the matter via a statement:

“Vevo can confirm that a number of videos in its catalogue were subject to a security breach today, which has now been contained. We are working to reinstate all videos affected and our catalogue to be restored to full working order. We are continuing to investigate the source of the breach.”

We honestly won’t be surprised if something else manages to happen at this point. How about clearing out everyone’s debt or something? That is just a suggestion.

Photo: Sergei Konkov / Getty