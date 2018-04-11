Mark Zuckerberg Faced Questions About Pro-Trump Coons Diamond & Silk Before House

Mark Zuckerberg faced another grilling of questions on Wednesday during his testimony in front of a joint Congress regarding Facebook‘s data scandal. GOP members from the House and Senate called to attention Facebook marking pro-President Donald Trump stooges Diamond and Silk’s page on the network as “unsafe,” saying that he and his team made an error in doing so.

The Hill reports:

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) told Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday that popular pro-Trump vloggers Diamond and Silk are not terrorists after their “content and brand” were deemed to be “unsafe” to the social media giant’s community.

“Let me tell you something right now,” Blackburn said to the 33-year-old Facebook founder as her time expired at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing. “Diamond and Silk is not terrorism.”

The conservative duo, whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, respectively, often appear on Fox News and created their own Facebook page in 2014.

Naturally, conservative members of Congress see Facebook’s so-called censoring of the over-the-top duo as biased, with Sen. Ted Cruz pondering in a tweet if Zuckerberg’s team went after liberal-leaning Facebook groups with the same tenacity after saying the network’s founder avoided his questions.

Diamond and Silk are milking the moment, speaking with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday and doubling down on saying Zuckerberg is trying to censor the page with over 1 million followers. Zuckerberg said that his team made an “enforcement error” and are working with the pair to correct the matter.

Today I questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s past censorship of conservative groups. I asked if the same actions had ever been taken against liberal groups, but did not get an answer. pic.twitter.com/IEuad3uJk5 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 10, 2018

—

Photo: Getty