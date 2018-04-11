‘Boomerang’ Reboot Coming To BET As Series

Are you here for a Boomerang reboot? The 90’s Black movie classic which starred Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry, Robin Givens and more is reportedly coming to BET, this time as a series.

BET’s new president Scott Mills spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the network’s latest plans and spilled the tea.

A 10-episode run of a half-hour comedy has been ordered for Boomerang and will be provided via Paramount Television, BET’s corporate sibling by VIacom. The series will reportedly focus on a successful executive who finds out his new boss is an even bigger player than he is. It is being touted as an updated version of the 1992 film that also “explores contemporary workplace dynamics, including the changing role of gender, office politics, relationships and the conflicts between Generation X and millennials.”

Mills told THR, “The world has changed so much since that movie and it allows us to update the framework, the setting and the gender differentials in compelling ways.

That’s cool, but all we care about is whether or not it lives up to the original or will it be just another janky comedy. Also, it’s soundtrack is going to have to be fire. Just saying.

Also in the works is a comedy called Peachtree Place which is produced by Girls Trip‘s Will Packer and a drama called American Soul that is inspired by the life of Soul Train creator Don Cornelius (a 10-episode drama).

Let us know what you think of the forthcoming Boomerang reboot in the comments.

Photo: Getty