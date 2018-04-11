Ace Hood “Testify,” Juicy J “Working For It” & More | Daily Visuals 4.11.18

Looks like Snoop isn’t the only rapper that’s getting on his spiritual tip lately.

Ace Hood is also looking to spit his ghetto gospel and for his black-and-white visuals to “Testify” the Floridian dons a clergy stole and gets to dropping some truth in a house of worship.

Juicy J meanwhile goes underground to count his paper, weigh his work, and make it rain on some booty twerking women in his clip to “Working For It.” What kind of hours do those women work?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OMB Peezy, Pell featuring Saba, and more.

ACE HOOD – “TESTIFY”

JUICY J – “WORKING FOR IT”

OMB PEEZY – “F*CK MY P.O.”

PELL FT. SABA – “THROWBACK”

FOREVER M.C. & KXNG CROOKED FT. HORSESHOE GANG – “BACK ON OUR SH*T”

JASON DERULO – “COLORS”

BLVCK ROSE FT. FUNSHO – “VIDEO GIRL”

DANIEL CAESAR FT. H.E.R. – “BEST PART”

DEE-1 – “I DON’T WANNA LET YOU DOWN”