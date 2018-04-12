Okay Sis: Tristan Thompson’ DC Side Piece Claims She Didn’t Know Khloe Was Pregnant

Tristan Thompson‘s week of struggle continues. One the THREE alleged side chicks the NBA player was caught creeping with is claiming she had no idea that his actual girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was pregnant with his child.

Reports TMZ:

One of the chicks Tristan Thompson made out with back in October says she had no idea he was serious with Khloe Kardashian … much less that she was having his baby.

The woman’s name is Marie — she’s the one on the left in the surveillance video — and sources close to her tell TMZ … Marie was given the impression Tristan and Khloe’s relationship was casual. We’re told she later learned Tristan and Khloe had been together for almost a year … and, at that point, she cut off the fling.

Our source says Marie is a mother herself, and did not want to be a homewrecker.

Also worth noting, Marie was recently spotted hanging around Chris Brown.

Also worth noting, Marie was recently spotted hanging around Chris Brown.

See photos of Marie below and on the flip.

