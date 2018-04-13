U.S. Unable To Find Any Of El Chapo’s Assets

El Chapo continues to add to his legend. U.S. officials have admitted they have been unable to find a single cent of the Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s assets.

Reports NBC News:

Before he was captured last year and extradited to the United States in January to stand trial, Guzman was one of the world’s most wanted drug traffickers and believed to have accumulated a fortune from reigning over his Sinaloa Cartel over many years.

“As of today, U.S. authorities have not found not even one dollar of El Chapo’s assets,” Mexican Attorney General Raul Cervantes said in an interview with top local broadcaster Televisa.

Mexico has only found minor assets belonging to Guzman, Cervantes said.

“His money hasn’t been found because he didn’t use the financial system,” he added.

The Fed, stateside, are seeking the forfeiture of more than $14 billion that El Chapo gained from his Sinaloa Cartel hustle.

Good look getting that money.

—

Photo: Getty