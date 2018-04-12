Whipped: 50 Cent Can’t Believe Vivica A. Fox Is Still Bringing Up Their Past

The fling between actress Vivica A. Fox and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson ended about 14 years ago, but the actress and new author found a new path to bring up their past. Fox was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show, telling the host why she devoted a chapter in her book to the G-Unit mogul and their sex life, which had Fif scratching his head in disbelief.

Using a photo of Fox and Williams from the set of the show, 50 captioned the pic by writing, “What the fuck is going on here man Damn. Smh get the strappp NOW ! #lecheminduroi,” garnering a flurry of comments that were not too pleasant towards Fox for the most part.

In the chat with Williams, Fox basically spilled more of the tea about their sex life but did say she’d be open to dating the rapper again while also expressing remorse over the relationship ending. Judging by 50’s reaction, a rekindling of their union doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon.

Fox’s new book, Everyday I’m Hustling, is out in stores now. To hear her interview with Wendy Williams, check out the clip below. The 50 Cent chatter begins near the 5:00-minute mark.

—

Photo: Getty