Knicks Fire Struggle Coach Jeff Hornacek After 2 Seasons

After yet another disappointing season at Madison Square Garden, the “hopeless” New York Knicks have fired struggle coach, Jeff Hornacek after just two seasons.

According to ESPN the two-year head coach was given his walking papers when the Knicks returned to New York after the team won the meaningless final game of the season (couldn’t even tank right).

In a joint statement Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry said “”Jeff is a true professional who has worked tirelessly for this organization the last two seasons… We sincerely appreciate his efforts and considerable contributions to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The firing comes as no surprise as the Knicks have struggled on offense, defense, and even reference since Hornacek took over. The loss of their top gun in Kristaps Porzingis to an ACL tear in early February certainly didn’t help matters, but even before that happened the Knicks were a mediocre team at best. The loss of The Unicorn only further exposed the Knicks numerous flaws that plagued the team and now Hornacek has paid the price with his job.

Embattled GM and legendary coach Phil Jackson (who was fired before the beginning of the season) hired Jeff Hornacek just two seasons ago and under the Hornacek the Knicks went 60-104, good for the sixth worst record in the NBA in that time frame.

Though he had one more year left on his contract, the Knicks felt it best to let him go now and start over. Another Jackson hire, Kurt Rambis was also let go in the process but given that he was even less popular than Hornacek in New York, we doubt any tears will be shed over that move either.

Now that the Knicks have a vacancy spot on the bench, rumors have already begun as to who the Knicks will target to fill that seat with names like Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers, and even Jerry Stackhouse being thrown around. What Knicks fans are fearing most right now is the interest that the organization has in LeBron’s old doormat coach, David Blatt (oh dear God, no).

On the brighter side the Knicks have the 9th worst record in the league and with this year’s stacked draft class the team could come away with another good piece to pair alongside Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis. But then again this is the Knicks so there’s always a good chance they’ll somehow drop the f*ck out the top 20 of the NBA draft.

—

Photo: Getty