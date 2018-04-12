Doorman For Trump Building Was Paid $30K To Keep Quiet About Trump Lovechild, Allegedly

For those that say that Donald Trump is the dirtiest President in American history, they should know that he was also a dirty businessman and person in general before he even ran.

The Associated Press is reporting that the parent company to Donald Trump’s favorite news source, the National Enquirer, paid off a doorman of one of Trump’s New York City building to keep quiet about a rumor he heard. Dino Sajudin was paid $30,000 to keep his mouth zipped about a rumor which claimed that the sexual predator President fathered a child with an employee at Trump World Tower

Why are we not surprised? Could this be the controversial “paternal” clause that was part of the Stormy Daniels non-disclosure agreement?

While this is just another rumor, it’s suspicious that the doorman would get paid to keep shut about something that anyone could make up out of thin air. Not to mention that the National Enquirer paid another Trump mistress, Playboy model Karen McDougal, $150,000 for her story only to bury it and keep her from telling it to anyone else (she’s currently fighting them for her rights back).

The Associated Press confirmed the details of the Enquirer’s payment through a review of a confidential contract and interviews with dozens of current and former employees of the Enquirer and its parent company, American Media Inc. Sajudin got $30,000 in exchange for signing over the rights, “in perpetuity,” to a rumor he’d heard about Trump’s sex life — that the president had fathered a child with an employee at Trump World Tower, a skyscraper he owns near the United Nations. The contract subjected Sajudin to a $1 million penalty if he disclosed either the rumor or the terms of the deal to anyone.

Cohen, the longtime Trump attorney, acknowledged to the AP that he had discussed Sajudin’s story with the magazine when the tabloid was working on it. He said he was acting as a Trump spokesman when he did so and denied knowing anything beforehand about the Enquirer payment to the ex-doorman.

Though the doorman Sajudin was bought and paid for his silence, the Enquirer spent weeks on the story before deciding there wasn’t anything to prove its authenticity and let Sajudin out of his contract after the 2016 election. And now here we are with yet another plausible Trump rumor. Is there anything this man can do that isn’t believable?

The unnamed woman in question for her part has denied that story and stated that it just isn’t true (we’ve heard that before). “This is all fake,” she said. “I think they lost their money.”

Maybe the FBI’s raid on Michael Cohen’s office will help shed some light on this situation. We’ll be here waiting with all the popcorn.

Photo: Getty