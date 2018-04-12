Diddy’s Son Christian “King” Combs Releases “90’s Baby” Mixtape [LISTEN]

The fruit doesn’t fall far from the Bad Boy family tree. Christian Combs has released his first solo project.

In an nostalgic effort that incorporates reinterpreted beats from one of Hip-Hop’s golden eras, King Combs merges his east coast roots with his current west coast lifestyle. For the mixtape’s cover art, Combs addresses the obvious with a throwback photo of he and his legendary father, Sean “Diddy” Combs. The photo was taken when Combs was four years old backstage

at a concert.

90’s Baby features 12 songs with features from members of his CYN collective and his father Puff Daddy on the remake of “Señorita” from his seminal classic No Way Out.

Full track listing below.

Shiznit featuring CYNkaica$h & RJ Bad Boy Back Still Good featuring SnL No Way Out Smoove Shit featuring CYNshaq, CYNtrey & CYNneek Bad Girl featuring CYNtrey All Eyez on C Señorita featuring Puff Daddy Debarge Shit Aint Nothin featuring CYNtrey, CYNkaica$h & CYNshaq Do That featuring SnL Not Like Me

Earlier this month he released a video for “All Eyez On C”. You can listen to 90’s Baby below.

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images