For the past few years Shad Moss a.k.a Bow Wow has been the butt of many jokes for many reasons but at the end of the day it doesn’t seem to phase him and he takes it all in stride. That being said the former Dogg Pound member (yes, it’s true) is going on a media tour to say he’s not going to be doing anymore interviews (apparently he’ll be putting out his own interview clips from here on).

Today Shad checked into The Breakfast Club to talk about his many L’s and revealed that he was indeed part of Death Row Records during it’s peak years, getting handled backstage at a concert, and why he contemplated taking his own life.

Here are the 12 things we learned from Bow Wow on The Breakfast Club.

