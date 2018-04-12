Brand Nubian Gets Profiled On TV ONE’s ‘Unsung’ [VIDEO]

Brand Nubian remains one of Hip-Hop’s most influential and controversial groups of all time. The New Rochelle MCs—Lord Jamar, Sadat X and sometimes Grand Puba—get the profile treatment in the next episode of TV ONE’s Unsung.

Says TV ONE:

Hip-hop group Brand Nubian is known for combining soulful samples and hip-hop beats with socially-conscious lyrics on Top 5 songs like “Wake Up” and “Slow Down.” TV One’s signature, award-winning music biography series “Unsung” sits down with the entire group on Sunday, April 15 at 9/8C to uncover the truth behind the rise and fall of Brand Nubian. In the late 80s, Grand Puba, Lord Jamar, and Sadat X came together in New Rochelle, NY, each bringing a distinct individual flavor to their music. They kicked off the 90s with their debut album, One For All, which soon became one of the Top 100 Rap albums of all time. Despite some success, they were criticized for pro-black militant messages. The group also faced internal struggle when lead MC and producer Grand Puba left the group to pursue a solo career while Sadat X and Lord Jamar continued to maintain the group until its eventual break up in the mid-90s. Brand Nubian later reunited before falling apart again as members encountered personal drama, including arrests, painful losses, and continuous controversy.

First-hand accounts, archival footage and talking heads will detail all things Brand Nubian. Expect Hip-Hop Twitter to go in with this one.

UNSUNG featuring Brand Nubian premieres Sunday, April 15 at 9/8C. Watch the trailer below.

And just because…