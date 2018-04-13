Untruthful Slime Ball President Trump Calls James Comey An Untruthful Slime Ball

The President of the United States got up this morning (April 13) and tweeted that James Comey is an “untruthful slimeball,” amongst other putdowns. The Russian-picked President was reacting to Comey’s new best selling book that takes aim at Cheeto’s character, or lack thereof.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

He added, via another tweet, “….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!”

Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, doesn’t even come out until next week, but Trump is already reacting.

In the book, Comey reportedly compares Trump to a mob boss and points out that he is “untethered to the truth” amongst plenty criticism of the President and his minions.

We can’t wait to get a copy. But never forget Comey essentially helped Trump become President.

That totally normal moment when the President of the United States, a serial liar, calls the former FBI Director, who built a long career on honesty and integrity, “an untruthful slime ball.” https://t.co/yVNV79xHvf — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 13, 2018

Let me just say for the record: I am NOT a fan of James Comey, and I DON’T think this book and these interviews are helpful. He’s a witness and party in the Russia investigation. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 13, 2018

This would be a good time to remind the sane people that Caligula Kardashian's official reason for firing James Comey at the time was Comey's unfair treatment of Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/B13WjHUG8o — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 13, 2018

Photo: Getty