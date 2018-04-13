James Comey Says Trump Asked Him To Investigate The Pee Tape, Trump Reacts

Donald Trump‘s pre-presidency private life has been causing him all kinds of headaches lately but one rumor in particular seems to really be the stick in his craw: the pee-pee tape.

Former Director of the FBI, James Comey is the latest person to release a book based on Trump’s suspect actions during his ill-gotten presidency and according to the New York Post, the unreleased book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, states that Donald Trump asked Comey to investigate said salacious tape and prove it doesn’t exist.

“He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ … adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a 1 percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true… He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him.”

If we’ve learned anything from Trump since becoming President is that when he says something isn’t true, it’s pretty much true.

Rumor has it that The Donald had some moscow hookers urinate all over a bed that President Obama and Michelle Obama slept in while in Russia as a weird way to disrespect the last official President of The United States. Unfortunately for Donnie it’s said that the Kremlin had cameras set up in the room and caught everything on tape. Since then Donnie’s been reluctant to talk ill of Vladimir Putin or even remotely criticize his various actions against the US and when he does he immediately backtracks. So yeah, he’s getting blackmailed.

Comey says the conversation with Trump happened in January of 2017 and remembers wondering why Melania would even humor the thought that her husband would be involved in such water sports.

Comey recalls privately wondering why Melania might think there was even a 1 percent chance the allegation was true, noting there was “zero chance” his own wife would believe such a claim.

“In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99 percent chance her husband didn’t do that?” Comey writes.

Of course Trump being Trump, he constantly brought up the subject to try to convince Comey that the rumors weren’t true. The kind of actions that a man with a guilty conscious makes.

During a call on Jan. 11, 2017, Comey says, Trump launched into an explanation about how he hadn’t even stayed overnight in Moscow on the date in question.

“Another reason you know this isn’t true: I’m a germaphobe. There’s no way I would let people pee on each other around me, no way,” he quotes Trump as saying.

Comey notes “the activity” wouldn’t have required an overnight stay, and speculates that the presidential suite at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton was probably spacious enough for a germaphobe to have kept a “safe distance” from it.

It came up a fourth time on March 30, 2017, when Comey says Trump called to ask him to “get out” that he wasn’t personally under investigation in the FBI’s probe into Russia’s election meddling.

“Can you imagine me, hookers?” Comey says Trump told him before adding “he has a beautiful wife and the whole thing has been very painful to her.”

And that’s just a few excerpts from A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, which is due out on Tuesday.

Donald Trump meanwhile has already taken to Twitter to smear Comey as a liar (pot calling the kettle, well, you know) and is calling for an investigation into the former FBI Director.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Donald Trump is coming apart at the seams. Someone get that man a drink, oh wait…

—

Photo: Getty