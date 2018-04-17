Photos Leak of Gmail’s Upcoming Redesign, Several New Features

Gmail on the web is getting a much-needed makeover finally. Not much has changed with the popular email service provided Google over the years but according to The Verge, change is coming.

Oh, and it looks very lit.

Google’s Gmail smartphone app has received most of their attention when it comes to updates while Gmail on the web just stayed the same. In the screenshots obtained by The Verge, they show a new “fresh and clean” that will be greeting web users in the coming days. The redesign won’t be only cosmetic, there are several new features being introduced to the Gmail on the web.

The most noticeable and useful new feature will be the inclusion of a sidebar. It will give users the ability to include their Google Calendar, tasks side-by-side with your email messages and the Keep note-taking app. Other features on the way are the popular smart reply function and snooze feature that allows users to remove emails from their inbox temporarily until a certain time. Both of those features are already available for smartphone users of the Gmail app.

The redesign will also feature three new layouts for web users to choose from, a comfortable view if you don’t want attachments highlighted, a compact view that is similar to Gmail’s current design and increases the amount of messages you can see on screen and a default that view that allows users to highlight videos and attachments.

No date has been revealed for the redesign’s official rollout but you can expect it in the coming weeks. More info should be revealed about the new Gmail during Google’s I/O developer conference that starts on May 8 in Moutain View.

Photo: The Verge