It’s the end of an era for Dallas Cowboys fans. The team announced today that it has released star wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Accord to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Bryant got dropped shortly after his meeting with team owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys have released Dez Bryant after the receiver's meeting with Jerry Jones, according to a source. A source said Bryant was not offered a pay cut, while another source added that Bryant will not be designated a post-June 1 cut. The Cowboys will… https://t.co/WHJrHdguPh — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 13, 2018

Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

Just got off the phone with @DezBryant he “feels free”, had honest conversation with Jerry Jones and hyper motivated to play next year…first division he is looking at? NFC East. We will be sitting down tonight for an exclusive sit down interview on his thoughts post release. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 13, 2018

Blessed to be able to play with you and witness greatness. Nothing but respect and love this way. #X @DezBryant pic.twitter.com/8gKrfBu7qc — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) April 13, 2018

It's my "belief" that Dez Bryant was willing to take a massive pay-cut to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. They didn't even give him that opportunity. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 13, 2018

If I didn’t have my edge I got it now… I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal… it’s very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

It’s sad if thought I just played for money… https://t.co/zSVcZFYmmq — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

The Unemployed Big 3: 1. Dez Bryant

2. Johnny Manziel

3. Colin Kaepernick — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) April 13, 2018

