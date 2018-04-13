Hotline Jig: On ‘Atlanta’ Van’s Quest For A Selfie With Drake Is A Hilariously Epic Fail

Last night’s episode of Atlanta titled “Champagne Papi’ was a total shift from last week’s intense but still funny as hell Teddy Perkins episode. As you can guess from the name, the episode was all about Drake and Van’s pursuit of getting a selfie with the 6 God.

*Spoilers Ahead*

Now if you have been following the show this season and its theme you already know Van is not going to be successful in her mission.

#AtlantaFX we all already know how this night about to go for Van. — Nigel W. (@Tribecalledni) April 13, 2018

#AtlantaFX we all already know how this night about to go for Van. — Nigel W. (@Tribecalledni) April 13, 2018

#AtlantaFX we all already know how this night about to go for Van. — Nigel W. (@Tribecalledni) April 13, 2018

She is currently still fresh off her situationship with Earn and spots her former flame on social media enjoying himself. Determined to prove she’s over him and there nooed to prove that her social media life doesn’t only consist of her daughter and fried chicken. So to one-up Earn and get her social numbers up she is focused on getting a selfie with Drake, which would help her make her IG bling at an NYE’s party held at the rapper’s mansion.

I’m concerned for Van sense of boundaries. She is doing entirely too much to prove something to man she don’t want. Lawd. #AtlantaFX — Hey T! 🇧🇿 (@TLCherri) April 13, 2018

social media robs us of the experience of reality. most of it is an illusion. #AtlantaFX — KC (@kennacraver) April 13, 2018

Van and her homies put on their freakum dresses and board a shuttle that required a passcode upon entry. Once on board, they are greeted by a creepy driver who uncomfortably jokes about wanting to take the girls home with him.

Once inside the mansion, things go left for Van and her crew in typical Atlanta fashion. Nadine is tripping off a gummy she consumed before they embarked on their mission and just wanders off. Thankfully we were all relieved to see Nadine wind up in the company of Darius fresh off witnessing a murder/suicide.

Darius Always Popping Up From Somewhere #AtlantaFx — LucioGotti 🖕🏾 (@BigGucciChris_) April 13, 2018

He drops some valuable pothead gems on Nadine that blows the minds of the already excessively high woman as well as Atlanta viewers.

So I guess this week's episode was a larger criticism of our social media. I think Darius bringing up the simulation theory is a perfect symbolism of what social media is. #AtlantaFX — Joy and Peace (@Noneother_EO) April 13, 2018

This nigga Darius prolly the best to have high convos with #AtlantaFX — Jonathan 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@Hiro_theKid) April 13, 2018

Did Darius become Morpheus after what happened to him last week? #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/llj1eE366a — NBA Playoff Time! (@FalconsDraft18) April 13, 2018

Meanwhile, Van’s other friend Terry spots her celebrity crush but is devasted to find out that he dates a white woman which results in a hilarious exchange between the two women.

Black man accessory 😂😂 “I’m so tired of that story, ITS BASIC !” she’s so pressed #AtlantaFX — Brie the Brownie ✨ (@Heather_Bre) April 13, 2018

The white woman pleads her case stating that she doesn’t see her Black boyfriend as just a black accessory but that they just genuinely like each other and she supports her man since day one. Terry wasn’t here for her response and read her filth pointing out just how hard it is for Black women in the world. You know Black women were here for Terry’s read of Becky.

“i ain’t got time to be sitting out here with no community theatre ass nigga for 8 years.” #AtlantaFX — Bri Malandro (@BriMalandro) April 13, 2018

She was telling off that white woman like..#AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/QyTYzngYKL — Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) April 13, 2018

This is one of the best things I’ve seen on TV in a LONG time. #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/bhURBYIjpz — T’Shocka (@iAMshockley) April 13, 2018

What you get when you type “beautiful woman” in google images smh #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/NMywbj6qoE — Ta-NeFlossy Oates (@goodkidCHIcity) April 13, 2018

"You don't see Brad Pitt tryin to date Shonda Rhimes!" 💀💀💀💀#AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/ug8zUKiDEf — Ashtynn (@ThatsSoAshtynn) April 13, 2018

—

Photo: FX

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »