Iyanla Vanzant Asks Hazel-E Rap “Pop My Butt” Lyrics To Rosa Parks & Sojourner Truth

Fans of Iyanla Fix My Life are well aware that host Iyanla Vanzant uses a tough love approach in helping her subjects get to the core of their issues. Hazel-E, the former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star famously threw shade against dark-skinned women and the LGBTQ community which caused her getting booted from the show, prompting Vanzant to make her rap her “Pop My Butt” lyrics to the images of famous Black women like Rosa Parks and Sojourner Truth among others.

A trailer for the show aired this past Thursday, and while the point was a noble exercise in getting Hazel-E to recognize her folly in downing Black women, it was too much for some users on Twitter.

We’ve collected the chatter below and on the following pages. We’re still trying to process it.

Watch Iyanlya Fix My Life tonight (4/14) at 9PM EST on OWN.

This really confused me because nobody has ever heard a Hazel E lyric before this moment, there's no way these spirits deserved to be forced into a the first Hazel listening party. — Frank Oshun (@KizerMoore) April 13, 2018

full offense but if Hazel E was reading this shit to Rosa Parks irl, she woulda got up and moved her ass to the back. — fadumo (@faaaadumo_) April 13, 2018

Iyanla telling Hazel E “You telling Sojourner Truth you a bawse bitch?!” made me scream. — Kris (@BELLEionaire) April 13, 2018

Hazel E has a song called “Pop My Butt”? — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) April 13, 2018

