SyriaStrikes: President Trump Ordered Syria Missile Strike, Tweets “Mission Accomplished”

President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike against Syria after reports that forces in the country unleashed a chemical weapons attack on civilians in the war-torn nation. After taking to Twitter to say “mission accomplished,” the trending topic #SyrianStrikes offered a differing view of Trump’s otherwise celebratory stance.

The multi-national effort included the United States, France, and Britain which rained down 120 Tomahawk missiles on suspected hubs for chemical weapon production. According to the Pentagon, the strikes took out three chemical weapons sites considered to be central to the production of chemical weapons and the Trump administration has threatened further military action if chemical attacks on civilians persist.

The attack drew criticism from Iranian and Russian officials, with Russia President Vladimir Putin calling for an emergency meeting at the United Nations but it does not appear his country is preparing a counter-attack. Iran and Russia are supportive of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad despite wide-ranging reports of his harsh rule drawing criticism. It has not been immediately reported if the strikes have garnered any civilian casualties but the response online seems to suggest the strikes did not have a deep impact.

While much of the world is in step with the actions of the Trump administration, some believe he skirted international law which promoted the hashtag. We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages as the trending topic continues to rage on.

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

“I am your Lord, the most high.” Quran 79:24 This is the statement of Pharaoh but it’s also the attitude of the United States Stop killing innocent people. Stop policing the world. Stop thinking you’re invincible because God punished nations like you in the past#SyrianStrikes — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) April 14, 2018

To all the people saying “oh we don’t let Refugges in but we bomb their counties.” Listen – You bombed the regime which made us refugees in the 1st place.

– Don’t fu**ing use us as vehicles for your twisted theories.

– Get rid of Assad so we can go back.#SyrianStrikes — Hassan Akkad (@hassan_akkad) April 14, 2018

#Syria #Damascus LIVE VIDEO FROM DAMASCUS RIGHT NOW – Syrians Civilian's Celebrating a Victory after the Tripartite Aggression USA,France,Britian Strikes did absolutely no important damage at all. #Syria #SyrianStrikes #SyriaStrikes pic.twitter.com/4TorFh1bMW — Ivan Sidorenko (@IvanSidorenko1) April 14, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »