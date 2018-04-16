Method Man Says “Atlanta Is The New New York” & More In New Interview

The Wu-Tang Clan‘s place in Hip-Hop lore is firmly etched, no doubt due to the massive talents and personality of breakout star Method Man. Now with over two decades in the game and crossing over from music into other mediums, the still-fierce swordsman reveals some of his thoughts in a new interview with The Daily Beast.

M-E-T-H-O-D Man sat down with Daily Beast‘s Marlow Stern, opening with discussing Method’s TBS show Drop The Mic, which made its second season debut on Sunday (April 15). In a chat packed with highlights, Meth shares that Cappadonna has otherworldly freestyle ability, what the Wu come up was like, his move into other areas, and his views on the culture as an elder statesman.

From DB:

I’m a New Yorker and a hip-hop head. How do you feel about the current state of New York hip-hop?

I feel like we lost our identity but it was good for the unification of hip-hop as a whole. Atlanta is the new New York.

How do you think it became the new New York?

Down South is way bigger than just New York, and we were basing everything off just New York. I remember Andre 3000 at the Source Awards, they got booed and he said, “All I know is that the South got something to say.” I think that was like a calling to all artists down South to say, “You know what? We don’t need those muthafuckas up there. They’re arrogant as fuck, and there’s more of us down here.” All of them knew each other and were connected because they were already doing shows on that circuit, so if you get that many numbers—and fans along with it—the majority of the numbers is gonna sway that way. The South did their thang and they cannot be blamed for the state of hip-hop right now—no one can be blamed for that, these are just cycles that the music has to go through.

The entire interview, which goes into a fascinating chamber of the inner turmoil of the Wu-Tang Clan although Method Man still remains fiercely loyal, is worth a read. Check it out here.

—

Photo: Getty