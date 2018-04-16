Kendrick Lamar Goes Off The Top Of The Dome On ‘Big Boy’s Neighborhood’ [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar‘s lyrical ability isn’t to be questioned, as evidenced by a series of critically-acclaimed albums and performances that punctuate a career still in high motion. The Compton hero’s latest album DAMN. just celebrated a year since its released, and the Instagram page of Big Boy’s Neighborhood paid homage by posting an exclusive freestyle from K-Dot.

Rapping over 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” track, Lamar is subdued yet focused as he asks Big Boy to throw some words in the air as he rhymes deftly from off the top of the dome. The video appears to be from 2017 during the rapper’s visit to the set of Big Boy TV, although it isn’t specified when the moment took place.

We’ll start: 🔥 A post shared by Big Boy's Neighborhood (@bigboysneighborhood) on Apr 14, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

Oddly enough, Tekashi69 wrote on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram page seen in comments calling the freestyle “garbage.”

Does 69 really want that smoke?

—

Photo: Getty