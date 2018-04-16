Riot In South Carolina Max Security Prison Leave 7 Dead, 17 Injured

A massive riot broke out in a maximum security prison in South Carolina that has left seven inmates, and 17 others in need of medical attention. The incident took place Sunday night and stretched into early Monday morning.

The State reports:

Seven inmates were killed during fights that lasted more than seven hours at a South Carolina prison Sunday night and into Monday morning, according to officials.

At least six emergency agencies responded to a “mass casualty incident” at Lee Correctional Institution in Lee County that resulted in the seven inmate deaths and 17 other inmates requiring medical attention, the S.C. Department of Corrections announced early Monday morning.

Lee County Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post Monday morning that it assisted with the incident at Lee Correctional Institution. EMS crews from Florence County, Kershaw County, Lexington County and Hartsville also responded.

The outlet writes that the fights began around 7:15 PM ET and the situation was effectively ended at 3:15 AM ET. This event comes three weeks after inmates took a correctional officer hostage and hijacked control of one of the dorms.

Lee County Fire/Rescue assisted With a Mass Causality Incident at Lee Correctional. Mutual Aid was received from FlorenceCounty EMS, Kershaw County EMS, Darlington County EMS, Lexington County EMS and Hartsville Rescue. Assistance was also received from Med One a private service. pic.twitter.com/P22A1ruzQY — Lee County Fire (@LeeCountyFire) April 16, 2018

