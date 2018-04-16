Bobby Shmurda Up For Parole, In 2020

Remember Bobby Shmurda? The Brooklyn rapper was sentenced to a 6 to 7 year bid in 2016, but will be having his first parole hearing in 2020.

According to TMZ, the “Hot N*gga” rapper Bobby is scheduled to have parole hearing in August 2020, and if all goes well could be eligible to be paroled by December 2020.

Shmurda is currently serving his time in Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, NY.

Reportedly, Shmurda is being credited with 685 days of times served thanks to all the time he spent locked up without being granted parole. However, Shmurda has caught up 11 violations, including drug possession, fighting and contraband (he plead guilty to sneaking a shank into jail in 2017)—so much for any points for “good behavior.”

Lastly, we still think Bobby Shmurda caught a raw deal.

