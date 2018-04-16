Nicki Minaj Salutes Funk Flex, Peter Rosenberg, & Joe Budden For “Chun-Li” Props

Nicki Minaj has been in the hot seat for the last week. Her controversy with Cardi B and Quavo took headlines by storm, but now positive praise is coming her way. After several new releases, fans, critics and commentators are starting to show favor for her single “Chun-Li.” This single was released with “Barbie Tingz” and accompanied by a vertical music video.

Nicki took to Instagram to show her appreciation for all the love coming her way. Funk Flex dropped bombs on “Chun-Li,” and Peter Rosenberg referred to the New York superstar as “Queen” while Joe Budden has claimed the record is hard. Overall, Nicki Minaj seems to be happiest about New York figureheads celebrating New York Hip-Hop.

Her lengthy response on Instagram captures all her excitement. The Barbie Queen has been back in full effect and seems inspired to not let up anytime soon. Stay tuned for more material to come from Nicki Minaj.

Photo: Getty