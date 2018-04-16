Tristan Thompson Linked To A 5th Jump Off, Tania

Just how many women did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian with? A fifth woman has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA player.

Reports the Daily Mail:

Tristan Thompson has been photographed multiple times over the past five months spending time with a previously unnamed woman – in addition to the four women he has already been seen getting intimate with on videos.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com just hours after the disgraced NBA star welcomed his first daughter with his reality star girlfriend show that Tristan and the young woman stayed in Manhattan at the same hotel multiple times over the past few months, dined out together and partied by her side at clubs.

The woman even traveled to Boston so she could watch his Cavaliers play.

Her name is Tania, and Tristan was first spotted with her back in November, and last seen with her less than a month ago in New York City.

She now joins Lani Blair and the three women seen getting intimate with Tristan in a video from last October as the fifth women he appears to have grown close with while his current girlfriend was pregnant.

Tristan tried to creep in NYC hotels with Tania Joyce Benitah by coming and going at different times, but yeah, that didn’t work.

This guy…

Tristan Thompson was sleeping at another woman's house while Khloe was pregnant? And her name is Tania?…I'm shocked that he has all that money and can't find a side chick with a sexier name like Jasmine or Lexus! I'd cheat on my wife with a Lexus in a minute! pic.twitter.com/DE2IuGEiUp — cedric Mitchell (@CedricAndre) April 13, 2018

Hey lady: Tristan Thompson has allegedly been cheating on Khloe Kardashian and was photographed with a fifth woman named Tania https://t.co/aQz7aPgmZ5 pic.twitter.com/Cqwqmz0H0O — Trending Stories (@koblist) April 13, 2018

