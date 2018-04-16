T.I. Calls For Boycott Of Starbucks After Philadelphia Incident #BoycottStarbucks

T.I. is no stranger to using his platform to call out social injustice and did so once more over the weekend towards the direction of Starbucks. After an incident of suspected racial bias in Philadelphia last week, the Grand Hustle honcho is demanding caffeine junkies boycott the Seattle coffee giant.

TMZ reports:

T.I. says the only way to get Starbucks’ attention is to hit ’em where it hurts most — their pockets — after 2 black men were treated unequally in Philadelphia.

We got the rapper at LAX Sunday and asked him about the controversial arrest in Philly … where cops arrested 2 men last week after an employee called 911 saying they were trespassing, while they stated they were simply waiting for a friend before placing their orders. A video showed the men being walked out in handcuffs and customers telling cops they’d done nothing wrong.

As the outlet notes, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson issued a video apology posted on social media networks but some say it isn’t enough. Will Tip’s call for a boycott have the desired results? Sound off in the comments section.

Photo: Getty