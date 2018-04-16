Baby Bumping Cardi B Twerk Fest At Coachella Lit Up The Internet

While Beyoncé effectively shut down Coachella with her epic history-making performance at the music festival, Hip-Hop’s woman artist of the moment Cardi B also came through to show and prove. Although she’s sporting a healthy baby bump, that didn’t stop the Bronx starlet from going back to her stripper days and dropping it low which had the Internet going nuts.

Bardi and her boo Offset are expecting a bundle of joy in a few months, but that won’t slow down the young queen’s reign on the rap charts and show circuit. Decked out in all white, Cardi showed no signs of being slowed by pregnancy and put on a shake and twerk fest for the screaming fans.

The Internets could not chill and we’ve collected some of their reactions below and on the following pages.

"I'm running out of breath, you know my pregnant ass." AND SHE TWERKING WHILE PREGNANT "Fuck him then I get some money….Fuck him then I get a baby" Y'all don't know how much I love Cardi B I would cry but I ain't no bitch — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) April 16, 2018

cardi b twerking during her coachella set whilst pregnant is my new favourite thing x pic.twitter.com/KLqtyh4O81 — callum (@calIumjordan) April 16, 2018

Pregnant Cardi B behind G Eazy twerking is the best thing ever. What a QUEEN pic.twitter.com/eyOAVwSn9e — Nathalie (@mi_valentina_) April 16, 2018

Yo. Shoutout to working moms. pic.twitter.com/WRIILJvdb6 — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) April 16, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »